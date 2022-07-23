There Mercedes he had approached the Paul Ricard weekend with confidence, even waving victory ambitions. The track, however, reserved a very bitter morsel for the Brackley team, which changed a lot but remained at the starting point: third force in the championship, without being able to fight with the top teams. The updates to the car, nor the curves of Le Castellet (which, in theory, should have favored the Silver Arrows): Lewis Hamilton took nine tenths of a delay from Charles Leclerc’s pole, George Russell was also beaten by Lando Norris, accusing a gap of one second and three tenths from the Monegasque. A gap that has not only not narrowed, therefore, but has also increased. That’s why team principal Toto Wolff does not hide his disappointment, speaking of ‘slap in the face‘.

“Expectation management is a problem this year, as we were slowly but surely returning to the top. There were good signs at Silverstonethen we went to Austria, a track where we are usually not competitive at all and we saw it, but at least we were closer: on a one-minute circuit, in qualifying we were three tenths, an acceptable gap (evidently, in relation to this year’s balance of power, ed.). We brought a nice package of updates to Paul Ricard, hit the track and found no performance, without understanding what went wrong. We experimented with the rear wings, mounting a larger one, but it seemed to Lewis that he was dragging a parachuteAnd. We mounted a smaller version, but we lost too much cornering speed. We also experimented with tire temperatures, we went from seven tenths to 1.2 seconds, which is also anomalous. Finishing at nine tenths is a slap in the face“, These are the words of the Austrian to the Mercedes channels.