A year ago the F1 championship had yet to start with double for the Red Bull Ring. Honda, Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen were on several occasions unbalanced showing great optimism in the concrete possibility of contending with Mercedes for the world titles. The Dutch driver, as will be discovered at the end of the season, was unbalanced by expecting to obtain five victories in 2020. In the end, there were just two, with the second arriving at the last round in Abu Dhabi. At the Red Bull Ring, where he had won in 2018 and 2019, Max Verstappen took home only a third place in Race-2, after a technical knockout in Race-1 after a few laps while occupying the second position. A rude awakening, a return to Earth with the Mercedes still on the moon.

Wolff: “We left points on the road”

The RB16 showed some chassis problems, which were solved during the season. The RB16-B and the Honda power unit have grown and 12 months later Max Verstappen and Red Bull present themselves to the home brace as masters of the rankings, with the Milton Keynes team having returned from three consecutive victories. Monaco and Baku could also be estimated about their peculiarities, but winning in France at Paul Ricard by making one more stop was a real stroke of theater, or rather, the certification that the Verstappen-RedBull-Honda-Perez package is a very serious opponent for Mercedes, dominating the turbo-hybrid era until now.

Marko fears only Mercedes reliability or “magic tricks”

With just seven races out of 23 archived, however, the road to Abu Dhabi is still very long. Toto Wolff he underlined this by presenting the shotgun at the gates. Mercedes in 2020 won both races with Bottas first and Hamilton then, but sometimes struggled at the Red Bull Ring. In 2018 both W09s were forced to retire, in 2019 Bottas finished third, with Hamilton fifth. Both editions showed cooling problems for the Mercedes. “We squared off after France and in the debriefings we understood the areas in which to improve – the words of the number one of the Mercedes wall – for the public this season is undoubtedly exciting and every point counts. We have left several on the street until now. We did well in Austria in 2020, while we had had some difficulties previously. We know that this season, however, the situation is different. It’s nice to have the chance to get back on track right away to show how much desire for redemption there is within the team. We want to bring inertia back to our side, even if it’s not easy. The lap is very fast, the margins will be minimal and we will have to attack with all our strength ”.