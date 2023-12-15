Wolff doesn't forget 2021

The last one Mercedes victorious, in the sense of titles brought to Brackley, dates back to 2021. With the new era of ground effect cars, the team that dominated the beginning of the turbo-hybrid era remained at a standstill, defenseless against a Red Bull that in the For the last year and a half he has been struggling in Formula 1.

In fact, we have not witnessed a balanced championship throughout its entire course since 2021 which represents a historic year: Formula 1 emerged from the calendar restrictions due to Covid-19, we had reached the end of a technical cycle (with consequent leveling of the values ​​on the field), Honda closed the gap with Mercedes at an engine level, and above all there was a challenge at the top between two contenders, one of which was irresistible in the ascendancy. In short, all the ingredients were there for an epochal season, as indeed it was. And despite 2021 having “only” 25 events (22 GPs plus three Sprints) compared to 28 in 2023, for Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff there is no competition in terms of effort: for all the mental energy spent in the duel against Red Bull, the Austrian considers 2021 to be the most tiring year of his career.

Wolff's words

“2023 was not the most tiring season of my career. 2021 was even more tiring, because we had an extremely intense duel in the World Championship with Red Bull“, these are his words to the Germans Bild.

“This year we had different challenges. For example, in the second year after the big regulation revolution, we still haven't managed to build a car that performs consistently well. Fortunately, we know that ultimately what we need to understand is physics and not mystical matters. We must do it with the intelligent minds we have on the team and with the infrastructure we have. With these qualities, we are able to win again in the long term“.