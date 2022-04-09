Melbourne will also be a weekend where the Mercedes he will have to stay on the corner with his fists clenched, hoping to defend himself as much as possible from the firepower that Ferrari and Red Bull are currently capable of unleashing. Brackley’s team continues its long-standing battle against the porpoisingAnd the more he fights it the less he wins itif it is true that George Russell called Melbourne’s hopping even more annoying than usual.

Nonetheless, team principal Toto Wolff has not lost hope for this season. The updates, which would mainly concern the rear wing, should arrive in Imola, and the Santerno will therefore be a watershed for Mercedes. If improvements come, the W13 may have found its way back to victories: “We are getting closer step by step, but the others are not sleeping. And they already figured out the porpoising problem in February“, Wolff explained to his compatriots from Krone. “I am assuming that this year we will still be able to win, but this does not happen by grace received, only by struggling and with hard work. Red Bull and Ferrari are ahead of us at the moment. It will be difficult to catch up, but we know where the bar is set. Who is favored? If Red Bull loses weight, it will be the point of reference“.