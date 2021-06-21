After seven races in 2021, Red Bull has four wins against three of Mercedes. In the turbo-hybrid era, the Milton Keynes team had won four wins only in 2018 (two each for Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen). With 16 races still to be played, the odds of reaching the record are fairly high. As Christian Horner pointed out yesterday “If we win here we can win anywhere” and success came with pole position, fastest lap in the race and affirmation obtained by making one more stop without being afraid of giving away the track position and the lead as had already happened at the beginning of the season in Bahrain. This time Max Verstappen left no way out at Hamilton and climbed to +12 in the drivers ‘standings, with Red Bull fleeing in the constructors’ standings at +37 on the Mercedes.

Wolff: “Bottas’ anger is positive”

Toto Wolff underlined that Mercedes will not focus more than expected on the World fight in this 2021. The energies and resources are all aimed at 2022, because thinking in the long term, 2021 is a battle, 2022 is what the real war ensues with titles up for grabs until 2024 considering the freezing of the power units which will see a new regulatory cycle starting from 2025. “We are 100% focused on next year. We don’t do development on this year, because there are a lot of seasons that come after 2022. This is why we are concentrating on setup and tire work to go faster this season, but not on aerodynamics “, the words of Toto Wolff to the microphones of Sky Sport F1. In Red Bull, however, this is not the case. Helmut Marko, in fact, expressed relief regarding the cancellation of the Singapore Grand Prix since she arrived in time to avoid any development that was then useless in the preparation of the package designed specifically for the Marina Bay appointment. At Red Bull, therefore, 2021 is more of a priority than what Toto Wolff declared.