Less than three weeks to go before the eagerly awaited presentation of the new Mercedes W14the car that in the hopes of Toto Wolff and of all the top management of the Mercedes team, he will have to bring back the silver arrows in contention with Red Bull and Ferrari for the conquest of the 2023 world title. Yet it is the same Austrian manager who does not forget what 2022 was. A difficult year for a working group accustomed to dominating and suddenly forced to deal with unexpected difficulties. Yet for Wolff, even the many defeats suffered during the last season were useful for learning and coming back stronger.

Towards the end of the championship, however, Mercedes showed different encouraging signs, on all the splendid one-two collected by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil, with the ex-Williams talent taking his first career victory, the only one for the Anglo-German team in 2022. Wolff, speaking to the microphones of the German site Auto Motor und Sport, explained how that success, combined with other good results of its two pilots, has contributed to cheer up the winter for engineers and mechanics. “The victory was certainly important to confirm the direction of our development – commented the Viennese boss – we believe we understood before the summer where we were wrong. But it’s not something that can change overnight. It takes months.”.

Although the success came only in the penultimate race of the season, Wolff also wanted to highlight how throughout the second half of the championship the Brackley stable showed improvements, touching the top step of the podium in other cases as well and seeing it vanish due to of various inaccuracies at the level of strategies: “We have clearly seen a trend towards improvement, on tracks that suit our car setup and aerodynamic properties. We were already doing well in Austin and Mexico, and even better in Brazil Wolff concluded. by winning we managed to tick off this point on our list as well. No one will be able to say that Mercedes didn’t win a race in 2022. And not only did we win, but we also scored one-two. That weekend was no accident. We probably could have won a few more races if we had made fewer mistakes“.