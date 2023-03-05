The fall of the giants

Once upon a time there was the world challenge between Mercedes And Ferrari. Today, however, the two largest and most powerful manufacturers of the Circus find themselves side by side, in a corner, licking their wounds while Red Bull easily dominates and Aston Martin presents itself as the new one that advances thanks above all to the oldest driver on the track : Fernando Alonso. Just like the reds, the silver-black arrows in Bahrain have experienced first-hand how harsh the reality of the moment is. In the final part of the race, after being overtaken by Alonso, Lewis Hamilton he at least tried to target Ferrari Carlos Sainz, but it was not possible for the seven-time world champion to make a concrete attack on the #55. Even worse it went to George Russell, only seventh under the checkered flag, also behind an injured but never tamed Lance Stroll. In the traditional post-match interviews it was therefore his turn to Toto Wolff explain the situation of his team and, as always, the Austrian manager didn’t want to hide behind a finger.

Nothing to save

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 UK the Mercedes boss eloquently admitted the team’s bad moment, acknowledging how “there is not a single positive thing we can take from this race”. If in Ferrari it was once again the precarious reliability that left us stunned, in fact, what amazes us about the Brackley team is the‘have been bypassed quite clearly by a team that is a customer of Stuttgart as regards the power unit and more. “Aston Martin has the second fastest car” Wolff ruled. And to challenge Max Verstappen, understandably, it is not even the case to talk about it: “Red Bull is on another planet”, the bitter comment of the Viennese manager. “We lack the rhythm. The riders have to push and this damages the tyres. Today was a real wake-up call for us”Wolff concluded. With the risk, compared to 2022, of seeing the placement in the top-3 of the Constructorswhich on the eve of the tests a week ago was taken for granted.