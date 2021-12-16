Mercedes will not appeal against the FIA’s decision not to change the order of arrival of the Abu Dhabi race last Sunday, which gave the World Championship to Max Verstappen. But that’s not to say that Brackley’s team has digested what team principal Toto Wolff he bluntly defined a theft. According to the Austrian, Lewis Hamilton was robbed of his eighth title.

Words that weigh like boulders, those of Wolff. And that arrive despite the fact that four days have passed since Yas Marina’s convulsive ending, demonstrating that the initial anger was gigantic, and that not even the evening of leisure (and alcoholic) to greet Valtteri Bottas has served to cool it down. “I’m not interested in having any more conversations with Michael Masi. The decisions made in the last four minutes of this race deprived Lewis Hamilton of a well-deserved World Championship. His driving, particularly in the last four races, has been flawless. On Sunday in Abu Dhabi he had an advantage from the start. He got the better of him at the start and never gave up the lead: robbing him on the last lap of the race is unacceptable“.

“From a personal and professional point of view, my values ​​are incompatible with the decisions made on Sunday. And it is up to the FIA ​​to decide in the future how these situations can be avoided. If you look at most of the controversies that have happened this year, these stem from sporting decisions on the track and inconsistency in enforcing the regulation. It’s one thing to drive hard and have differences of opinion between drivers and teams – it’s part of the game. But inconsistent decision making leads to controversy and polarization. This has been the ground for a lot of totally unnecessary controversy on the trackWolff continued.

The Austrian also confirmed that neither he nor Lewis Hamilton will attend the FIA ​​awards ceremony to be held this evening in Paris. Only James Allison will participate for the top Mercedes, but only to collect the prize in the constructors’ classification. A dry response to the Federation, with which relations are at an all-time low.