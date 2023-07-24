Wolff and Red Bull, “Verstappen an F1 in the middle of the F2”

With 11 wins in as many World Championship races, the Red Bull has literally crumbled the competition. The Milton Keynes team was perceived as the favorite from the first day of testing, but not even the most pessimistic of rivals could have imagined such a dominant first part of the season.

In Hungary Max Verstappen trimmed 33 seconds to the second in the standings – Lando Norris – and 70 to the car that last year contested the title: gaps that make you tremble and which at the moment seem unbridgeable. Totally Wolffwho may not be pessimistic but is certainly realistic, effectively described the balance of power between Verstappen’s Red Bull and the rest of the competition, forced to fight from second place down.

Wolff’s words

“We can say that we could have or wanted to be second in the race, but that’s irrelevant, because there’s a car in front of us that has a 34-second lead and that probably didn’t push all the way for long stretches. Hamilton’s pace at the end? Surprising as it may seem, it was fast compared to the rest of the world. Let’s say that in the group of F2 cars he was fast, while F1 won by 34 seconds“, said the Austrian after the race.

The Mercedes team principal, a fierce opponent of the Balance of performance which according to him is not in Formula 1’s DNA, he then urged the team to work to reach Red Bull as soon as possible: “We just have to work better and be competitive again. I think a lot of changes are needed for 2024. The direction that our team is developing is really interesting: we see opportunities and leave no stone unturned, examining every single concept. Every single philosophy we’ve seen in other cars, whether it’s promising or not, can be useful for us“.