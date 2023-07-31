Spa, Verstappen’s radio team under accusation

“We make another pit stop, so we train the mechanics“. This and other Max radio teams Verstappen they certainly didn’t go unnoticed in the Spa Grand Prix, a race that the Dutchman dominated to the point of risking boring fans and even himself.

The superiority of Red Bull is too evident, even more marked by the fast corners and long straights of Spa-Francorchamps, the ideal hunting ground for the RB19. A superiority that Toto Wolff accept with pride: it is not uncommon to find characters in motoring who complain about domains they have benefited from in other eras; the Austrian, on the other hand, categorically rejects any idea of ​​Balance of Performance, urging Mercedes to work to catch up with their rivals, exactly as Red Bull and Honda did in 2021. For Wolff, therefore, Red Bull’s dominance must cause anger, yes, but to be used as a motivation in the factory to overturn the hierarchies we have been witnessing for two years and which are allowing Super Max to provoke his opponents “from a safe distance”, with the awareness of having at least momentarily victory in his pocket.

Wolff’s words

“Max has every reason to be cheeky. She’s deserving so much more than everyone else. You have to admit it, annoying as it is“, these are the words of the Austrian in Spa.

The Mercedes team principal also analyzed the performance of the W14, which relatively did not disfigure, net of the jumping problems found again: “If you compare it with the rest of the world, there were less than six seconds between us, Perez and Leclerc before the last stop. It was an important step for us, because last year Spa was a disaster. We feel we have progressed, but then you look at the front runners, who have taken another step forward. We just have to turn the tables“.