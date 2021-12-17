Toto’s Wolff it was a lucid outlet. The press conference of the Austrian manager had poisonous and angry passages, but never violent and always targeted. The silence of four days did not let off the rage but at least it softened the tone.

Wolff has always maintained linearity in his analysis. Why did Mercedes withdraw the appeal while not accepting the FIA’s decision? Because he understood that it would be useless. Why is Mercedes convinced that an appeal would have had a very solid legal basis? For theexistence of a precedent, extensively analyzed by FormulaPassion, and brought to argument by Wolff himself.

On the 44th lap of theEifel 2020, Lando Norris stopped on the escape route of the Dunlop Curve. Race director Michael Masi ordered the Safety Car to enter the following lap: the safety car remained on the track for five laps in order to allow all the drivers to double, as the much discussed article 48.12 of the International Sporting Code prescribes. Wolff does not understand how Masi was able to give two opposite interpretations of the same rule one year apart.

“How can it be that 14 months ago at the Eifel Grand Prix the explanation given was exactly the opposite of what happened on Sunday? At the time we were told that all the drivers had to split up, according to sporting regulations. Not only was the decision taken in a totally opposite way, but a 180 degree different explanation was given than what happened 14 months ago. If you decide to send the Safety Car to the track there are clear regulations. And the regulation stipulates that all cars must split before the race can be restarted. Only on the next lap, once all the cars have split, can the Safety Car return to the pits. None of this has happened“, Said Wolff, who then brought up Carlos Sainz, who could not fight with Max Verstappen as he first had some laps to overcome (in reality for the Spaniard it would have been equally almost impossible, given that he was fitted with hard tires old compared to the soft new ones of Verstappen, not to mention that Ferrari is clearly inferior to Red Bull). “Why was Sainz not given a chance to win the race? Why was the Safety Car called into the pits against what the regulation says? This is an ad hoc decision-making process, which has caused this confusion“.

Wolff then specified that he had nothing against Red Bull or Verstappen, with whom he complimented in private: “This situation has nothing to do with them. Max is a worthy champion, he rode in a fantastic way. Red Bull is a fierce competitor and I have the utmost respect for the people who work there. I would have liked to have sat here without there having been damage to F1 with unsportsmanlike and unfair decision making. The FIA ​​must decide how to move forward. We have had a good dialogue with the Federation in the last few days. I am confident that we will formulate together with all the drivers and teams the right decisions and actions to avoid such a scenario in the future.“.