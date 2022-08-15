The 2022 season has set the Mercedes facing a new challenge, that of the run-up. The W13 project did not start on the right foot, but at Brackley they tried every way to close the gap with Red Bull and Ferrari. They did not give up, and at least consistency is proving them right: due to the direction that the season had taken, being in third place just 30 points behind Ferrari is already a great success. A result that arrived thanks also to the developments that Toto Wolff defined “unconventional“, Because they were continuous and often hadn’t passed from simulator tests.

“I remember talking to a very smart woman in the field of aerodynamics who told me: ‘If you had told me last year that we were going to put a bottom on the car that we didn’t run in the wind tunnel, I would have told you that we would not we never would. ‘ We have actually done unconventional things this season, but we are all proud of our results“Said the Mercedes team principal. “The simulator gives feedback, but if you cannot rely on the data because it is not related to simulator, wind tunnel, CFD and simulations with what is happening in real time on the track, then you just have to try the various elements and find a correlation by doing reverse engineering. This is what we have done and what has yielded positive results“.

In the troubled 2022 season, Mercedes has led developments since Bahrain, not being happy with the test results. Only from Montmeló onwards, however, the W13 managed to increase significantly in performance to the point of being brought to the podium regularly by both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell: in the Catalonia race alone, a front wing endplate was introduced, a vortex generator on the keel at the inlet of the flat bottom, the bottom and the external vertical deflectors at the rear brake vents.