At Interlagos a Mercedes too ugly to be true

After the double in 2022, Interlagos could have been the occasion for the new redemption of the Mercedes. Instead, a year after that binge, the Brackley team collapsed. Non-existent race pace, technical problems and above all a very low straight line speed. A theme that could also have an impact on Las Vegas.

The layout of the Nevada track, in fact, favors cars with a powerful engine, at least on paper. Ferrari and Honda certainly did a better job than they did in Brixworth, which is why we can expect Mercedes to still be on the defensive next weekend. Team principal Toto Wolff, however, wants to see an emotional shock from a team that appeared unrecognizable in Brazil, also because the Austrian’s intention is to defend second place in the Constructors’ Championship from Ferrari’s attack.

Wolff’s words

“Brazil was probably our most difficult weekend of the season. After promising performances in the United States and Mexico, we did not give our best in Interlagos. We worked hard to identify the wrong path we took with the setup and we did it. We understood our mistakes and we can explain the results. This is important to secure second position in the Constructors’ Championship“.

“At the same time, we prepared ourselves for the challenge of racing on a completely unknown circuit. We used the little information we had: we will race at night, with ambient and track temperatures probably in the single digits. Furthermore, the track itself is unusual, with many slow corners but long straights. It will be a great challenge for all of us and we can’t wait to face it. It will be an immense commitment even off the track. Media interest will be sky-high and seeing the cars speeding down the Strip will be one of the most exciting moments of the season. The eyes of the sporting world will be on F1 and we can’t wait to put on a spectacular show. It will be something truly special to witness“.