From Imola to Imolain common the many difficulties of Mercedes. If in 2021 these were of a sporting nature, given the sensational accident between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell and Lewis Hamilton’s excursion to the track (later saved by the same crash of his teammate and the subsequent red flag), in 2022 the critical issues that Brackley experiences are technical in nature. The W13 lacks the speed of Ferrari and the pace of Red Bull, and the role of third force is the suit that best suits Toto Wolff and his teammates. The Austrian himself, speaking to the Mercedes channels ahead of the Imola weekend, admitted that it will take a long time to reach the level of Ferrari and Red Bull.

“Melbourne was a great weekend for Formula 1, the atmosphere was incredible, and it was wonderful to be back in Australia in front of so many fans. For us, the race went better than expected, especially after a difficult Friday. George and Lewis have been doing great all weekend and scoring big points for the team. We have learned a lot, maximizing the opportunities available, and that is what we must continue to do. We know we don’t have the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull right now, but we are working hard to reduce their lead, and it was exciting to see all the factories working together to achieve this. There was a lot of hard work over the Easter weekend at the factory to make improvements to the car and prepare it for the next race, and this shows the team’s dedication to turning the tables. Of course, we have to be realistic, it will take some time to get the performance gains we want, but we are learning as much as possible from each race. Now let’s look at Imola and the first Sprint of the season. It’s a historic, old school circuit with a challenging layout that the drivers really like. Qualifications are important due to the narrow track“, These are Wolff’s words.