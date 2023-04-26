Mercedes, AAA sought confirmation in Baku

Second place in Melbourne, which could have been a double podium without the reliability problem caused by debris deposited in the engine cylinder, allowed the Mercedes to work with serenity and motivation during the Easter break in view of Baku. Red Bull is far away and maybe it will be for the whole year, but right now the goal of the Brackley team is to keep up a fight against Aston Martin before bringing the “new” W14 onto the track at Imola. In Azerbaijan, therefore, Mercedes could still run in defense, despite Melbourne having given encouraging answers.

Wolff’s words

“We had a few weeks off from racing but both factories have been working hard. We have tried to make the most of this period, bringing the planned development to the car and making the most of the results obtained so far“, commented the team principal Toto Wolff to the Mercedes channels. “Australia has shown that we are making progress, although we must be careful not to extrapolate too much from a single result. However, the signals from Melbourne were encouraging and this has been a good boost for the whole team in this break of the calendar“.

Wolff on the Sprint

“We also have the first F1 Sprint weekend of the season with a modified format. It’s an interesting challenge to face, with just one practice session to be ready for two qualifying sessions and races spread over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hopefully this means more excitement and action for fans“.

“We don’t have a magic wand”

“In the next races we want to continue to make small steps forward. The car will continue to evolve over the next few weeks, with performance and track upgrades constantly being introduced. We can’t wait to see its impact, but we know there is no magic wand. After just under a month away from F1, everyone is eager to get back on track. Luckily we have plenty of action to come: the calendar features five races over six weekends, starting with Azerbaijan. Races in Baku are always dramatic and fun. It’s a challenging track with close walls so there’s no room for error“.