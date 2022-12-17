Mercedes’ 2022 has finally ended and now in Brackley the holidays have the aftertaste of revenge. Lewis HamiltonGeorge RussellToto Wolff and the various number ones in the factory want to make up for it after a difficult season. Considering the premises, perhaps the most complicated since the home of the star returned to Formula 1. The Austrian team principal, as a good leader, does not hide behind the problem of porpoising charged until the introduction of the TD039, but takes responsibility for the team’s poor results.

Yet Wolff remains Wolff: charismatic both within and without. Having learned the lesson, the Austrian can’t wait to get on track in 2023 to return to the world championship fight: “I absolutely believe that in order to thrive, you must fail and be wrong. There is no team in the world that has won all the championships it has entered. Therefore, the lesson was tough: I’m here to talk about it, but I’ve seen it really put the whole team, the organization and its values ​​to the test every day. I think sometimes there was maybe too much pressure from me on the team. But this made me learn, know the strengths and weaknesses of the team. Finally, we return to the sentence ‘The days we lose are the days our rivals will regret‘. I hope the future is proof of that“said the Austrian.

“I put a lot of pressure when we realized that we didn’t quite understand how to fix some problems with the car“, he continued. “It wasn’t about porpoising or a suspension issue. Basically, every aspect had a problem. Then we went to Montmeló and had a solid race weekend: it seemed like we were slowly improving, but then things got worse again. We also did well at the Hungaroring, but then at Spa and Monza we were far from the leaders. At times it was quite difficult to manage your expectations: maybe we thought we could win, but we couldn’t. Managing expectations and failing behavior were other lessons learned in 2022“.