by STEFANO OLLANU

Wolff-Ben Sulayem, coexistence impossible?

Since he has held the role of president of the International Federation – i.e. since December 2021 – Mohammed Ben Sulayem has often been on a collision course with Formula 1. The biggest gaffe was probably the one relating to the interference in a possible sale of the category to the Arabs, when the number one of the FIA ​​ventured to define “inflated price” the 20 billion dollars advertised by the newspapers.

This unleashed the wrath of Liberty Media who thundered invoking “interference with commercial rights” – which belong only and exclusively to FOM and therefore to F1 – and considering the appeal to lawyers. From then on, the teams effectively ‘distrusted’ Ben Sulayem, who accepted a secondary role in matters relating to Formula 1. But it wasn’t exactly like that and many did not miss actions – supposedly suggested directly by the president – such as the summons of Hamilton for crossing the track in Qatar after having already received a proceeding during the race weekend or the formal dismissal of Vasseur and Wolff by the Stewards for having said swear words in the press conference.

Finally the chapter Michael Masi, wound never sutured between the parts. Toto Wolff’s new public ‘niet’ to the old Race Director has not gone unnoticed in recent weeks, substantially denied a little later by Ben Sulayem himself, who had declared himself a possibility of his return: “If I can bring him back to the FIA, I will.”

Finally, the case relating to Toto and Susie Wolff, with a sort of quick in-depth analysis regarding the conflict of interest, which was born and died in 48 hours, but which once again enraged F1 and the team.

The rumors from Daily Mail and BBC

The British press, very active in recent days to better cover the issue relating to the duel between the FIA ​​and Toto Wolff, has reported some statements from a Formula 1 manager which suggest that the Austrian’s personality is perceived as rather cumbersome.

Writes the Daily Mail, quoting this anonymous manager on what happened after Abu Dhabi 2021: “He wants to control everything. Stick your finger in each cake. He practically pointed a gun at Jean Todt’s head and told him: either Michael Masi leaves or Lewis Hamilton will leave Formula 1“.

Journalist Jonathan McEvoy explained that there are two currents of thought in the paddock regarding Wolff: there are those who see him as a manipulator who tries to interfere in every aspect of F1 and there are those who think he was targeted by Ben Sulayem for opposing views on many topics.

What seems quite likely is one showdown, favored by the FIA’s sudden exit on the conflict of interest case. Always the Daily Mailquoting “one of the most significant figures in F1“, always anonymous: “We all know who promoted this story. Mohammed will have to address the issue or suffer the consequences“. The English newspaper goes so far as to name the potential successor of Ben Sulayem, should things fall apart: it is Robert Reiddeputy of the current president, 57 year old former British rally co-driver.

And the BBC also sees an uncertain future for the FIA ​​president: “A senior F1 figure described the incident as ‘yet another own goal’ by Ben Sulayem, indicating that it could be ‘the beginning of the end’“.