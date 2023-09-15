The other team principals also condemned the words spoken by Marko in an interview with Servus TV, in which he linked Sergio Perez’s state of form to his cultural heritage, also angering the Mexican’s compatriots, placing his country in the South America instead of North America.

Comments that created quite a stir on social media, leading to a public statement from the Austrian manager, who then also privately apologized to Perez.

During the press conference dedicated to them in Singapore, the team principals all underlined how wrong Marko’s attitude was.

“Stereotypes don’t work these days anymore,” said Haas team principal Gunther Steiner. “We have to be careful about what we say. Sometimes it’s very difficult to do that, because you don’t really mean what you say. And then, obviously, you shouldn’t say it if you’re aware of it.”

“I didn’t hear it, I just read it, because in German I could understand how it was said and maybe in translation it sounds different. But I think that’s what it is. And I think they’re dealing with it. And I was surprised upon hearing that Mexico is in South America.”

Wolff made it clear that he took the matter very seriously and that this was not good for Formula 1 as a whole.

“We’re laughing at South America,” Toto said. “But it’s a topic that isn’t funny at all. And it’s not just about what was said, but also about the mentality one has in proposing these things. And this has no place in F1. It’s something that doesn’t happen should have been said in the past, but certainly not now and in the future.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We all know that we need more diversity in F1, more inclusion, and the teams do their best to create an environment where this is possible. And obviously statements like this don’t shine the light that F1 deserves to all its activities”.

Alfa Romeo boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi said F1 must work collectively to address these issues, acknowledging that his compatriots have also been subject to stereotypes in the past.

“For me it’s very important that as F1, as a community, we have to be respectful,” he said. “We have all started a journey together towards diversity and inclusion. And this must be a fact.”

“It’s not enough to have a strategy. We need to have behaviors that show people how we value this aspect in F1, and we need to be careful how we comment on things.”

“I am Italian. So I know that sometimes we have been faced with the same comments about Italians. I think everyone should be respected. We are all working hard, we are all trying to show that we can do a good job here in F1 at any level , from the drivers to the staff. We just need to demonstrate real inclusion and make it clear that F1 is an open community, where everyone can find their place.”

McLaren’s Zak Brown echoed his colleagues: “It wasn’t a great comment, you can understand why people were offended. I haven’t heard it personally, I’ve only read it. But yes, you have to be very respectful of everyone and do not make comments that may be viewed inappropriately.”

In a separate interview with Sky F1, Christian Horner, who is Marko’s colleague at Red Bull, made it clear that he did not approve of what was said, but stressed that the Austrian veteran has learned from this affair.

“First of all, those comments weren’t right,” he said. “Helmut recognized it immediately and apologized both publicly and directly to Serguo. He spoke about it directly with him and I believe that you always learn in life, even at 80. And, inevitably, lessons have been learned.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the garage Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Checo is a very popular member of our team, he is a very important member and we pushed hard to get him in 2021.”

“We have a huge following around the world and we take it very seriously, very responsibly, and we are very aware of the following that the fans have not only of Checo, but also of the team and of F1. This is his 250th race, we want to focus on this.”

Regarding the lack of an official comment from Red Bull, he said: “From Helmut’s point of view, he has apologised. He is not an employee of Red Bull Racing, so as to why we haven’t released a statement, he is part of the Red Bull group more broadly, and the group has issued an apology through ServusTV.”