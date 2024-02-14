The W15 to redeem itself

A few hours after the official presentation of the new McLaren, also the Mercedes has unveiled the livery of the new W15, the car with which the Brackley company will try to relaunch itself in the fight for the title after two particularly disappointing years. A mission that the Anglo-German team will attempt to complete with Lewis Hamilton, in his last year at Mercedes before the transfer to Ferrari already made official for 2025.

No illusions

In this way, Mercedes also removed the veils from its car, with comments from its drivers and the Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolffaware that to return to the highest levels we will still have to work, without creating illusions: “We know we have a mountain to climb to be able to fight on the front line. There are no miracles in this sport – he has declared – but our ambition and determination are strong. Since we charted this new course, development has progressed well. We had several items on our priority list for this car. We will soon see if we have taken the step we had set ourselves. I believe that i previous two years were necessary to readapt, recalibrate and reinvent ourselves in some sectors. This root approach is never easy. But we've made progress and can't wait to take the next step with the W15. It won't be a linear path, but when we stumble, we will get back up and continue climbing“.

Silver is back

Limited to the livery and colors of the W15, Mercedes back to silver all over the front of the car with the green stripes of the main sponsor Petronas (plus a touch of red for the airscoope)alongside blackfield of three-pointed stars, iconic coat of arms of the German house: “With last year's black livery, performance has always been at the forefront of our minds – added the Austrian manager – Weight is a crucial factor in this current generation of cars. We knew that, once we were able to do so, we would bring back the Mercedes silver to accompany the black that has become a pillar of our team identity. The livery truly reflects who we are as a teamwith the distinctive colors of INEOS and PETRONAS as important stand-out elements.”

The objectives

In conclusion, Wolff briefly described the objectives that Mercedes intends to achieve and realize next season: “We are curious to see how the car will behave. Hopefully we've resolved some of the inherent issues and to have the first indications on the progress made during the pre-season tests. From there we will better understand the challenge that awaits us. There are no crystal balls in this sport. But at least we will know what gap we want to fill. Our ambition is strong and we are ready to go“.