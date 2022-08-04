“The 2022 regulation has failed, only 2 can win”. Fernando Alonso Faced with the dominance of Ferrari and Red Bull this season he emphasized the fact that for now the legislation aimed at bringing balance and spectacle to the Circus has failed judging by the very few teams capable of even getting on the podium in the first 13 races of the season.

In fact, out of ten teams at the start, only Red Bull (9) and Ferrari (4) celebrated victories, with Mercedes regularly taking the podium and McLaren capable of snatching a top-3 with Lando Norris at Imola in a weekend conditioned by the off-track at the start of Carlos Sainz and by the mistake of Charles Leclerc at the Variante Alta, without forgetting the nightmare Qualifying experienced by Mercedes that climbed on the weekend by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolffon the other hand, he is not as pessimistic as Fernando Alonso and expects a faster convergence of performance than observed in the turbo-hybrid era marked by Mercedes domination from 2014 to 2021 with the sole exception of the drivers’ title won by Max Verstappen in 2021. : “It is too early to judge, I believe that the ceiling on expenses will compact the group. Within two years we will have five teams capable of winning races and after another three, as many who will fight for the World Championship “the thesis of the Mercedes team principal reported by The Gazzetta dello Sport.

In 2027, if all goes according to plan in F1, brands such as Porsche And Audi. Wolff believes that the arrival of such renowned brands in the Circus is excellent news, even if we must not exaggerate with the favors at the level of the power unit 2026 regulation, which could excessively benefit Red Bull: “Red Bull is already an engine manufacturer, it uses Honda technology and it is not yet clear how Porsche will inherit this situation. But his entry is undoubtedly good news. As for the rules, I hope they will be defined by September ”.