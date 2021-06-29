The clear defeat suffered in the Styrian Grand Prix did not discourage Toto Wolff. The Mercedes team principal immediately rolled up his sleeves, taking what the Red Bull Ring offered. For the rest, Mercedes can do little in the short term to counter the superiority of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at their home circuit. Wolff himself admits it between the lines in the presentation of the Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2021 season.

“Last weekend we maximized the opportunities available to us and, despite not having the fastest car, we got a double podium and a good haul of points. We therefore offered a solid performance. Every time we hit the track, we do it to win. It is true that we missed the win last time, but there were many encouraging aspects. Hamilton and Bottas performed well, the pit stops were excellent and the strategic calls were great. We are back in the mountains of Styria this weekend with another big challenge ahead of us, but racing on the same circuit on two consecutive weekends also brings opportunities. We experimented last Friday, now we hope to get to PL1 with a better car and build on this basis for the weekend. The tire compounds are a softer step in the Austrian Grand Prix, this will be a new challenge for all teams and will offer new possibilities in terms of strategy. This championship is a heavyweight match over 23 rounds, and we are just over a third of the way. There are many opportunities and it is still open“, These are the words of the Austrian to the official Mercedes channels.