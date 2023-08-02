Wolff-Hamilton, a link beyond the track

When Lewis Hamilton accepted the courtship of Niki Lauda to leave McLaren and join Mercedes for 2013, he probably didn’t envision tying himself to the British-based German stable for 11 consecutive seasons, signing a historic record never achieved by any other driver. And when the seven-time English world champion chose the Silver Arrows, Toto Wolff hadn’t officially joined the team yet – he would have done so in January 2013 -, but the bond between the two proved to be very solid from the first times, enough to resist even the stormy 2016.

In fact, it was not easy for Hamilton to accept that he had been beaten by his rival Nico Rosberg in the same car, in what is the only world title that eluded him in the solo race between 2014 and 2020. Retirement after the However, Rosberg’s success has once again cemented the bond between the English champion and Mercedes and the choice to place Valtteri Bottas alongside him – and not a top-level driver – was made precisely to allow Hamilton to be the undisputed number one in the team .

End of 2016 dinner

In recent years much has been said and written about how Toto Wolff managed to re-motivate Hamilton at the end of 2016, when the Briton’s confidence in his team seemed to waver. A photo in the kitchen of the Wolff house had sanctioned the ‘peace’ between the parties, although substantially never reached a real breaking point.

TO BBC Radio4, Wolff said: “Lewis has become a friend and over the years we have gone through very difficult and very beautiful moments. We celebrated many championships and we had discussions between us that weren’t always easy.”and drew a parallel with his relationship with his wife Susie: “Even if we yell at each other or if we argue, we never thought about divorcing. And that’s why I told Lewis, ‘I don’t want to divorce you and neither do you’“. Wolff then confirmed the tensions of 2016: “When we hadn’t spoken for a while during that time, I invited him into my kitchen in Oxford and we sat down and had a chat.”