Doubts about Hamilton’s future

The 2023 season represents a real significant step for the Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1, which just at the end of this year will come to the end of his contract with Mercedes. Since the beginning of this championship, there have been numerous declarations from both Toto Wolff that from Hamilton himself of wanting to continue their relationship, alternated by recent indiscretions that they wanted the seven-time world champion in Ferrari for the next few seasons.

Hamilton-Mercedes: renewal near

The fact remains that, regardless of the comments and denials, Hamilton’s signature on the contract renewal with the Mercedes has not yet arrived. The wait for this moment, however, should still be short, at least according to what was declared by the Team Principal of the Anglo-German company: Toto Wolff. On the eve of the Canadian Grand Prix, the Austrian manager didn’t indicate a precise date on the new handshake between him and the British driver, which shouldn’t be long in coming anyway.

Wolff’s prediction

Interviewed by CNBC on the subject, Wolff summarized the matter thus: “I think we talk more about days than weeks – he has declared – but if I commit to setting a date now, then everyone in Montreal will be asking over the weekend what happened to the days. We are still talking; we get this question pretty much every race weekend. We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment when we will have to talk about money. It will happen soon. From a team perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have known each other for a long time – he added – he has never raced for a brand other than Mercedes. He and I entered together in 2013, ten years have passed and from a professional relationship we have come to a friendship. It was a wonderful time. He is the most important personality of the sport. He is so versatile not only in racing but off the track as well, and we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible.”

Mercedes is making a comeback

Words of esteem and affection from whom I add to those full of optimism on the progress of the Mercedes W14even more after the updates carried and Monaco and, above all, after the double podium (the first of this season) achieved in Spain: “We made some engineering missteps in our technical decisions – explained Wolff – but it is physics, not mysticism, and therefore we are really coming back. We had a good result last weekend, with a second and a third place, and that’s just one matter of time to recover, I have no doubts“.