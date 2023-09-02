The red heart of Monza

There Ferrari in pole position at Monza represents an enormous joy for the Cavallino fans and for the men and women who work all year round for the Maranello team, but even the opponents – at least in this season dominated so clearly by Max Verstappen and the Red Bull – are happy with the excellent qualifying of the redheads of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who will start the Italian GP tomorrow in first and third position. Once upon a time the great rival of the reds on the Brianza track was the Mercedes of Toto Wolff. But now the Silver Arrows are forced to pursue.

Verstappen favorite, but…

George Russell’s fourth place and the – less noble – eighth place collected by Lewis Hamilton make the team principal of the Brackley stable one very interested spectator of the challenge between Red Bull and Ferrari. Inevitably, Wolff’s rooting is for the underdog: “The Ferraris have a spectacular race pace here at Monza and so does Verstappen, as usual. For me Verstappen remains the favorite for the race – Wolff specified – but it would be good for F1 to see a competitive Ferrari here at Monza that also manages to win the race“. An omen that explains by itself how little convinced the Austrian manager is of the potential of the W14 in the Temple of Speed ​​in Monza.

Mercedes in trouble

“We knew this track would not suit our car Wolff admitted. we have already seen this on similar tracks like Baku. Our car is very difficult and sensitive and finding the set-up is not easy. We would have needed more time for set-up and this explains why in sprint races, with little time available, we can’t find the ideal set-up. Our car has too much drag for this kind of track. We couldn’t have done better even by unloading the wings”.

Red Bull: deserved dominance

With regard to the dominance of Red Bull, which tomorrow will go in search of the 14th consecutive victory of the season, Wolff however remains convinced that one should not try to artificially stem this string of triumphs: “I don’t think we should change the regulation just because Red Bull always wins – he has declared – we just have to compliment them and work hard to catch up. This is a meritocratic sport.”.