A theme that sees two adversaries such as Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen perfectly aligned is that relating to Sprint races. F1 introduced them on three occasions in 2021, confirmed in 2022 and six in 2023. The figure was confirmed for 2024 when there will also be races on Saturdays in China, Miami, Austria, the United States, Brazil and in Qatar. According to the latest rumors, the Sprint race should be brought forward to Saturday morning to leave Saturday afternoon for Qualifying for the Sunday Grand Prix, thus respecting the tradition regarding the two most important sessions of a race weekend.

The hypothesis of predicting the inversion of the starting grid in the Sprints seems to have been rejected again, but it is instead a scenario that would be favorable Toto Wolffwho underlines the importance of differentiating the six races on Saturday from the 24 Grands Prix on Sunday as much as possible.

“I don’t like Sprint weekends, maybe I’m too purist and too old school – the words of Toto Wolff reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – we talked about reverse grid races, a scenario I can at least accept it is made clear that this is a stupid competition, that six times a year we do something really stupid and different from the traditional Grand Prix. We do WWE on Saturdays six times with different podiums and winners and F1 24 times on Sundays.”

“Domenicali knows what he is doing because he has all the data available – added Wolff – the numbers show that there is an interest in Sprint race weekends, therefore If it were up to me I would make them really stupid without distorting the main championship. The assignment of points, the format of the Sprint Qualifying and the management of the tire sets are all important issues, unknowns to be resolved, not necessarily all together”.