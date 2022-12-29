In some ways, Mercedes he will remember 2022 more than some of the years of his rule. This season, in fact, the Brackley team has seen up close the dust it had shaken off in 2014. Someone definitely thought, underestimating how in sport for a winner there is a lot of losers who work every day to unseat him. Mercedes can learn a lot from 2022 because sometimes you learn more from defeats than from victories, especially if these victories are the result of a domination that can anesthetize even the brightest talents. Toto believes it Wolffwho considers the season to be disappointing but also very constructive in view of 2023.

“I’ve studied many teams in sports that have dominated an era and then started to falter. There have always been solid reasons behind this decline“, these are the words of the Austrian to the Mercedes channels. “I’ve never seen a sense of complacency within our team, but at least for me these years have been like having eight consecutive Christmas dinners. The eighth can’t be as exciting as the first. I remember saying, ‘Okay, we got another win, we raced really well’, but I I believe it is human nature to somehow get used to it. That’s why I was so proud of the team when we came back to victory in Brazil and saw everyone so happy with the result. It was just a win and we weren’t up to speed with the others, but it was another piece of the puzzle to get back to competing“.

“For me it was very interesting to see the reaction we had after Brazil. It was amazing, it almost felt like we had won a world championship, not just a race. Had it been in previous seasons, we would have thought ‘Well, it was just a race’, but to have had this reaction shows me the passion of the team, both in Brixworth and Brackley, and the desire to win againadded technical director Mike Elliott. “I think it will be precisely this desire and this ambition that will make us win again. If we can learn all of this year’s lessons and turn them into a work path for next year, I believe we can do well“.