An F1 that is close to Liberty Media

The number one of Formula 1 Group Stefano Domenicali recently declared that the Grands Prix in the future could reach 30 – if not more – and that the new generations are asking F1 for something new with respect to the plastered format which is declined through three free practice sessions, a Qualifying session and a Grand Prix. The introduction of the Sprints starting from 2021 has led to a few more races and the fact that six are planned for 2023 brings the number of races in the season already closer to the 30 envisaged by Domenicali. The driver who has most exposed himself against all these innovations that distort the tradition of F1 is the two-time world champion Max Verstappen, who has already declared that he is ready to leave the Circus if this were to change its characteristics excessively. According to the Dutchman, six or seven teams capable of winning would be needed, at which point even one race per weekend would be more than enough in terms of ratings.

Domenicali stressed that free practice “only engineers like them”, but evidently Verstappen also does not disdain the dynamic that sees teams and drivers build the race weekend from session to session up to a single Qualifying and a single Race in which the best of the available potential is expressed, refined and synthesized in the rounds previous. Helmut Marko, on the other hand, declared himself in favor of action on the track in race mode as early as Saturday, while among the conservatives – or nostalgic if you prefer – we also find Toto Wolff.

“No baseball bat needed”

“I think we all share the same goal: we want this sport to continue to develop well and grow its audience – said Toto Wolff as reported by the newspaper Autosport – I’m more conservative, I like qualifying, I like the Grand Prix as the only major racing event of the weekend, but we also need to be open minded about the future of the category and some Sprint races have actually been fantastic. So whatever Stefano decides is good, I think he’ll have all the data on the table to support his choice of him, what’s good for the audience, what’s good for the brand. The important thing is to try and tweak things without using a baseball batbut a Stanley knife that guarantees a more precise way of cutting”.

Wolff and the contraindications on the double Qualification already in Baku

The number one on the Mercedes wall expressed some perplexity about the ‘super Sprint’ weekend that could take place in Baku if the format change with one more qualifying passes. “I don’t know if Pirelli can guarantee the necessary sets of tires given that it’s a last-minute novelty and it should also not be forgotten that we would squeeze more power units“added Wolff who then underlined that the Sprint in Baku on Saturday with a back to back scheduled in Miami did not take into account the problems that can arise in terms of repairs with such tyrannical logistics: “With two races, as we’ve always known, the risk of an accident is higher and the next race in Miami can be a problem for repairs.”