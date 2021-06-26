After Sebastian Vettel and Lawrence Stroll, Toto Wolff has also put up for sale a part of his car collection which includes very prestigious models. Several high-value cars from Wolff’s collection are on sale on the site of British specialist Tom Hartley, including a 2003 Ferrari Enzo (purchased in 2014 by Emilio Gnutti), a 2018 LaFerrari Aperta, and a Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series from 2009.

Wolff’s 2009 Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series for sale

Wolff’s decision to divest the SL65 was impressed, as he was one of the test pilots who were engaged on the Nurburgring Nordschleife for prototype development prior to the switch to production. The specimen for sale is one of the 350 ‘black series’, equipped with a 6.2-liter engine that develops 670 horsepower.

“The motivation that led me to part with these cars is simple – explained Wolff – I have no more time to drive these cars, and I don’t think it would be pleasant to see me driving around with a Ferrari even if it is a fantastic brand. I have not been able to drive these cars for a long time, and I also decided to switch to the electric models produced by Mercedes ”.

Wolff 2003 Ferrari Enzo for sale

The car data actually confirms that usage has been very low. The Ferrari Enzo has only driven 350 kilometers since purchase, a distance shared with his wife Susie and Niki Lauda on a tour of the Austrian Alps, while LaFerrari reports 2400 kilometers. The price of the cars is obviously reserved, and will be communicated only to those who contact the agency that deals with the sale directly.