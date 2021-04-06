The first F1 GP of the year, that of Bahrain, left a feeling of equality between Mercedes and Red Bull and something that many fans missed: races competed until the last lap and not overwhelming victories of the silver arrows over the rest. Already in the Mercedes tests it warned that this year things were not going to be so simple, and they pointed to Red Bull as a great competitor that could even be above its benefits.

The first qualifying session came to justify the speech of the German house and the RB16 took the first battle to a lap with the pole of Max Verstappen. “We recovered well from pre-season testing. Still, to be completely honest, we still lack rhythm in qualifying and quite a lot “, emphasizes Toto Wolff.

The difference between Lewis Hamilton and the Dutchman, four tenths, is for the Austrian leader a “quite large gap” and he sees no changes in the very near future, insisting on the most pessimistic speech: that’s a pretty big gap and very difficult to recover. We knew they had a good car. So I have no doubt that they are extremely difficult to overcome. They are the ones leading the group. “

Despite all the difficulties that they signal from the German home, they took the first race, after having to return Verstappen the position to Hamilton for jumping the limits of the route in the overtaking maneuver: “The racing gods were on our side”, says Wolff to justify dropping the first 25 points of the year into the star’s garage before replicating Zak Brown’s prediction about the Silver Arrows lineup in 2022: “Zak Brown is like Christian Horner. They just spread shit. Zak wanted to pay Christian with his own medicine. The status of my pilots is the least of my worries, but I can imagine their concern because the competition between the two is very strong. “

The next stop in the World Championship is at Imola, where the Mercedes led in free practice with Hamilton and were intractable in qualifying and the race with Bottas. The Finn was more than half a second ahead of the first Red Bull. And if the argument of the star is true, that difference should be canceled and both cars be almost traced times. On April 17, the solution.