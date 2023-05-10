Mercedes, not enough results

Despite the disappointment of Lewis Hamilton’s 13th place in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix, the Mercedes showed itself the following day in the race as one of the ‘fittest’ cars among the top teams, as evidenced by the 4th place finish of George Russell and the 6th place of the seven-time world champion, author of a good comeback concluded behind Carlos Sainz. A collective performance that satisfied the Team Principal Toto Wolffeven if the latter emphasized the need to still improve in view of the next races, starting with the appointment of Imolascheduled in just under two weeks.

Towards Imola

For the Emilia-Romagna Grand PrixIndeed, the Anglo-German house will present several updates on W14analyzed in more detail by the Austrian manager: “We have to manage our expectations, because we will be bringing an upgrade package that will consist of new suspension, bodywork and more – he declared in an interview reported by planetf1.com – but in my 15-year F1 career I’ve never seen a magic component introduced that suddenly unlocks half a second of performance. So, I highly doubt that will happen here. What I expecthowever, is that some variables are removed from the table, where we believe we have introduced something we didn’t understand into the car. I hope we can reach a more stable platform and then we will see where the starting point will be and what we can do to continue our work”.

A “poisonous” W14

Already at the end of the last GP in Miami, Wolff had underlined the very high improbability of being able to find the crux of the matter already at Imola, also recalling what had been the updates that had proved unsuccessful for Mercedes. The fact remains, while waiting for the appointment scheduled between 19 and 21 May, that the 51-year-old Viennese went into more detail about the ongoing operations of the Brackley team: “I think we are chasing downforce and trying to do the best job we can in terms of the mechanical platform – he added – we are introducing one new bodywork, a new floorpan and a new front suspension, which is quite challenging. It’s a pretty big deal, a big deal. There will be a lot to learn in the simulator, where the lap times are good. That’s why the update we’re making will help us set the direction and understand the various areas that we feel can make the car so poisonous to drive“.

Hamilton’s hopes

No one therefore expects instantaneous improvements and impact, and among these also Lewis Hamilton: “It is an unknown factor – he explained to the microphones of Sky Sports – It’s not like I have a one second improvement coming, which is what I need, but that’s something. It’s a step in the right directionso hopefully we can really progress”. It also remains a mystery update a possible revision of the sidepods, on which Wolff has not reserved comments.