The current moment of Mercedes it is not in the least comparable to that experienced by the reigning world champion team itself in recent seasons, during which the Brackley team dominated the international stage in the constructors’ championship from 2014 to the last edition. However, despite the complexity of finding a solution to make the W13 more competitive, the team principal Toto Wolff can equally be satisfied with the performance of its new line-up, in particular as regards the performance of George Russell.

The 24-year-old, called up this year to replace Valtteri Bottas, in fact took two points finishes in the first two races on the calendar, always arriving in Q3 both in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where Hamilton himself suffered the heavy elimination in Q1: “I think that George is doing a great job – Wolff said in his assessment of the Briton’s first outings this season – even if he has not yet been granted a car that allows him to fight for the top positions, where he and Lewis deserve to be. He has shown that he has the ability to fight in the most important areas of the standings, but simply, at least for the moment, we are not providing him with the car. Anyway – concluded the Austrian manager – I am very happy with his overall performance “.