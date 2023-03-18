The Hamilton-Cullen split

See Lewis Hamilton in Jeddah without trusted Angela Cullen, a real shadow of the British champion, had raised some questions in journalists. Not even the time for some in-depth investigation, which the Mercedes driver announced on the social networks working separation from the trainer. And Angela Cullen herself confirmed it all via Instagram: “Exactly seven years ago I began my adventure at the Australian GP. Today I am thrilled to announce that I am starting my next adventure. I am grateful for this incredible F1 journey and thanks to the Mercedes team, which has been my family for the past seven years. AND Lewis Hamilton, you are the greatest ever. Being by your side has been a pleasure and an honor, I’m proud of you and what you’ve achieved. I will always be by your side”.

Words of great serenity from both the pilot and the trainer, which hinted at a shared separation between the parties.

Wolff: ‘Hamilton wanted to change’

In the Jeddah paddock, the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff he said that the decision was made by the seven-time world champion: “It was no surprise for us, because Hamilton had been looking for a change for a while. Angela has been part of the family for a long time. I think in every team and in every group if things don’t work anymore, you have to be honest about it and make changes. Angela will always be our team’s mascot. You are the only person who has a higher pitch of voice than a departing Formula 1 car!”.

The Austrian then concluded the interview with Sky Ukgiving full support to Hamilton: “If that is what he has decided, he will always have our absolute support in whatever direction he wants to go.”