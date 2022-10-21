Toto Wolff in Singapore he had asked for an exemplary sentence against Red Bull after the first rumors about the infringement by the Milton Keynes team on the 2021 budget cap. The FIA ​​on the Wednesday following the Japanese Grand Prix which sanctioned the conquest of the world title by Max Verstappen – the second in a row after the one obtained in 2021 – has issued certificates of suitability relating to compliance with the budget to eight teams, Aston Martin has been found guilty of a procedural violation while Red Bull in addition to this has also committed a minor infringement of the expenditure ceiling.

Here are the words of Toto Wolff to the microphones of Sky Sport Italy pending the definition by the Federation of the penalties to be imposed on Red Bull, which is expected to accept a plea bargain to avoid more severe penalties on appeal if Christian Horner’s team fails to prove its innocence at an accounting level. “The financial regulation is like the technical regulation or the sporting regulation. They are milestones. If you are disqualified for a technical violation the same should be with a financial violation, however, the financial regulation is a very new one. There are nine teams that have been under the budget cap and only one that has overshot it. We have no visibility on what happened because it is an FIA investigation, but to have adequate control for the future there must also be an adequate penalty. At the moment there is a lot of confusion, there are many screams, but it is the FIA ​​that has to finish the job. I don’t know what the real violation was, but if it was a million or two it can decide the championship. Because an update can cost 300 or 400 thousand euros. The FIA ​​must assess what the violation was and then make a decision that can be meaningful. The penalty must reflect the violation, I don’t know what the violation was. I don’t think we can go back to 2021 and as far as it seems the violation does not allow the rules to do so. We must learn to understand what to do better in the future so that everything is fairer ”.