Pretactic or difficulty balancing?

On the weekend of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the drivers of Red Bull they did not hide that they found in their hands a rather different RB19 compared to last week’s three-day test, also held on the Sakhir track. Hence the choice to opt for a compromise set-up between qualifying and the race, with the aim of having a car with a better balance in view of the Sunday race. However, not everyone believed in the difficulties reported by the men directed to the wall by Christian Horner, given that the two Anglo-Austrian cars monopolized the front row of the grid, with Max Verstappen who took pole position and will find himself alongside Sergio Perez.

Wolff stings and Marko hits back

With a subdued Mercedes that finished qualifying with the sixth and seventh fastest time, six tenths from pole, Toto Wolff he explained to the microphones of Sky Deutschland that the situation of uncertainty seen in Q1, in Q2 and in the first attempt of Q3 was given by Red Bull’s desire not to show off too much. “They have played. They marched a bit, I remember how it was done. But in the end they had to push,” said the Mercedes team principal with a smile, thus explaining the difference between Q3 and the previous two qualifying segments.

He replied immediately to the Austrian Helmut MarkoRed Bull house consultant: “This accusation makes no sense. Our riders both drove to the limit. Then in Q3 we had a second set of tyres, which is equivalent to a couple of tenths of an improvement.”