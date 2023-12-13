Mercedes, 2024 a key year

If making mistakes is human while persevering is diabolical, the Mercedes has proven to be both. In the last two years, in fact, the Brackley team got the concept of the car wrong, first with the W13 and then with the direct descendant W14: two cars born with the zero pod philosophy, born amid general curiosity but thrown in the bin for proven ineffectiveness.

Mercedes this year began the season by insisting on the philosophy promoted and defended by former technical director Mike Elliott, condemning itself to two anonymous years and, above all, at a sidereal distance from a Red Bull that has taken off and is now becoming difficult to take at least in the short term. 2024, however, can at least be the year of the shake-up for the Brackley team, which will start the season with much clearer ideas based on what it learned in 2022 and 2023. And Toto Wolff he doesn't rule out returning to the title race thanks to the improvements in the car and that ace up his sleeve called Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff's words

“We have Mount Everest to climb if we want to beat Red Bull and Verstappen in the World Championship. We're all giving 100%, and If any driver can do it, it's Hamilton. But we have to give him the car he needs“, these are the words of the Austrian team principal a Bild.

Speaking of rivals, Wolff kept his words for Red Bull and Chris Horner to the bare minimum. To the poisonous question What would you take away from Red Bull? the Austrian responded like this: “Nothing at all. I believe we can get out of this situation on our own, and so it will have to be. We have the potential to fight them on equal terms: if I have to want one thing, I want this“.