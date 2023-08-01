Red Bull, Mercedes-style domination? Wolff disagrees

With 12 victories in the first 12 races, the Red Bull he made a clear run up to the summer break. A sensational result, one that will be appreciated more over time, while now it only risks making the grands prix monotonous. In fact, of these 12 successes, none were the result of battles with other teams: the only one to potentially get close could have been Fernando Alonso with a different management of the tire change in Monte-Carlo, for the rest Max Verstappen and – at the beginning season – Sergio Perez have arranged the races to their liking.

Impossible not to connect the Red Bull domain to that of Mercedes, which characterized the early years of the turbo-hybrid era. The cars built in Brackley have imposed their clear supremacy for seven consecutive years: if the comparison between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas has never held up, the one between the British and Nico Rosberg has been much more interesting, with a gap always less than 70 points; moreover, in 2016 the German made the coup by going on to win the World Cup. A hypothesis which, however, in Red Bull, between Super Max and Perez, is practically unfeasible, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff reiterated it at Spa.

Wolff’s words

“I don’t know if our domain was similar or not. I think there have been years where we’ve done the same, but at least we had two cars fighting each other. This at least created fun for everyone. This is not the case at the moment“, these are his words at the press conference.

“It goes like this, I often say it’s a meritocracy. It’s up to us to react and turn the situation around. We certainly didn’t expect this gap between us and Red Bull”, he concluded. “Also I think with the latest update they seem to have another advantage. The point is that we just have to roll up our sleeves to troubleshoot the machine and do our job better“.