If 2021 was the year of the turnaround, 2022 was that of domination. There Red Bull, in about 20 months, he dethroned Mercedes, whose superiority in the turbo-hybrid era had never been questioned. Now Milton Keynes is the team to beat, and the FIA ​​sanctions on the affair budget cap they can help their rivals, but certainly not drag them to the level reached by the RB18. If Ferrari has to solve – among other things – reliability, strategies and tire wear, Mercedes since the early months of 2023 needs to find the aerodynamic solutions promised by technical director Mike Elliott, to the point that team principal Toto Wolff again indicated Red Bull as the number one favorite for the title.

“This year we wasted a lot of time developing and solving porpoising, then it is clear that Red Bull is in a very favorable position, not only for this year, but also for the beginning of next year“, These are the words of the Austrian a Channel 4. “That said, if we were to continue to understand and develop the car, I think we could recover quickly“.