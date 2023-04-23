The Red Bull domain

Only three races have been archived since the start of the 2023 championship, and all of them have seen the Red Bull as absolute dominatrix, both in qualifying and in the race. Not surprisingly, the Milton Keynes team occupies the leadership of the constructors’ classification, as well as the drivers’ one, with Max Verstappen leading ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. All this superiority over the competition, therefore, suggests that the Anglo-Austrian team will have no particular problems in winning its second consecutive constructors’ titles, presumably with Verstappen on his way to his third world championship victory, unless other top teams put pressure on the FIA for the implementation of new technical directives in the current championship.

Danner warns

A hypothesis that a former F1 driver remarked like Christian Dannerwinner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1992. Today engaged in the role of commentator for the German television station rtl extensionthe Bavarian gave an interview to compatriots from motorsport-magazin.comin which he focused attention on the potential moves of other teams that could push the International Federation to include the work in progress technical-regulatory changes.

Wolff’s possible moves

The most concrete and recent example was that of the last World Cup, when the Mercedes managed to introduce a new technical directive to counter the phenomenon of porpoisingwhich particularly affected the German team at the beginning of the season: “We have seen higher quality cars slowed down quite often through a technical directive – explained the 65-year-old – knowing Toto Wolff, has its own department that only looks at what can be found somewhere. Firstly to copy it himself, and secondly to throw a spanner in the works of the opponents. I’m pretty sure. Let’s wait and see what happens.”

The praise to Red Bull

In all of this, Danner then complimented Red Bull for the work done in preparation for this championship: “How does Red Bull ensure that its suspension allows the car to always run with the rear on the asphalt, without touching it, and that it always adapts to the respective speeds? It’s downright awesomeunless there is something in the car that is not one hundred percent clean – commented the former driver without insinuating an irregularity of the single-seater – the engineers working in Milton Keynes are incredibly good, not just Adrian Newey”.