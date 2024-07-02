Russell rewarded by Verstappen-Norris bumper cars

Four teams on the top step of the podium in eleven races: after Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren, Mercedes triumphed this season in Austria, breaking a fast that had lasted since Brazil 2022, always with the same driver, George Russell. The decisive factor for the Mercedes driver’s success was the contact between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, but team principal Toto Wolff underlined that at least the Brackley team was ready to take advantage of the opportunity that presented itself, unlike a Canadian GP that was probably ‘thrown away’ by Russell himself.

“We go to Silverstone on a wave of enthusiasm – the words of Toto Wolff in view of the home GP – We took the opportunities that came our way to take the win. We were deservedly third on the track, not too far from the leading duo. When they came into contact, we were there to take advantage. This is a credit to the hard work put in by everyone in Brackley and Brixworth over the last few months. Our improvements have brought us closer to the front and made us regular podium contenders. Everyone is focused on maintaining this positive trajectory and being able to challenge for wins regularly. We are optimistic that we can achieve this. There is great energy and momentum within the team and last weekend’s result only reinforces that.”

“Silverstone is a sort of home race for our teambeing close to our Brackley and Brixworth offices – added Wolff – It’s always fantastic to see our team members in the stands. I’m sure the British fans will also be there in force to cheer on the team and Lewis and George; the atmosphere there every year is exceptional. On track, the battle at the front is tight. We will have to give our best to be able to fight for the podium once again. That’s our goal and we’re excited to get back on track to fight with our rivals.”