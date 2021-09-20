There is total war between Mercedes and Red Bull, it has been known for some time. Except that lately the tones are rising, on and off the track. For a Max Verstappen who is literally ‘mounted’ on Lewis Hamilton’s W12 at Monza, there is a Toto Wolff who responded in kind to fellow countryman Helmut Marko. Two bosses, albeit with different tasks, face to face. The youngest (29 years old) is certainly not afraid of a dean of motorsport like the head of the Red Bull youth program. To the point of provoking it directly, using a title (Mr. Grumpy) which in Italian could be freely translated with Mister Sympathy, to ironically underline his grumpy and grumpy character.

“Mr. Sympathy is an extra weapon, I believe it is indeed our most powerful weapon. Niki Lauda he always said ‘Every attack from the outside strengthens our team’. But when you play the title in Formula 1, you don’t get pamperedWolff said as quoted by the Austrian newspaper OE24. Among Marko’s latest releases, the one that has most talked about is the alleged staging of Hamilton, which would have accentuated the consequences of the accident with Verstappen to induce the commissioners to give the Dutchman a penalty (later imposed).