The most striking surprise on Friday in Barcelona can only be there Mercedes, who in the second free practice session placed George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in second and third place behind Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. The work done at home in recent weeks seems to have moved in the right direction, even if, in any case, more feedback will be needed starting from qualifying and the race in Barcelona.

A satisfaction that transpires both from the declarations of the pilots and from those of Toto Wolffwho returned to smile in the meeting with journalists at the end of an intense first day in Catalonia: “We have worked hard in both of our factories. At Brixworth they gained ground on the power unit front compared to our racing rivals, and this is a fantastic sign that I am really proud of. We are also improving on the chassis front, I’m sure we’ll get there soon. We had a very solid Friday, as had already happened in Miami. But let’s keep our feet on the ground: we have to wait until Saturday to understand what will happen when the grip increases with the evolution of the track, if we will be able to maintain this level of performance and be in the fight with Ferrari and Red Bull, or if we will solidly confirm ourselves as the third force ”.

The Mercedes team principal then pointed out the real weak point on the Montmeló route, or the traveling through the fastest corners: “Our car undoubtedly performed better, but both Russell and Hamilton were not completely comfortable in turns 3 and 9, both at high speed. In those points we lose a lot of time and we will try to work to improve in these points “.