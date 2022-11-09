The Brazil it can never be a nation like any other for Lewis Hamiltonboth from a sporting and a human point of view: right on the track of Interlagos, the Briton won his first of seven career world titles due to broken headphones, as well as completing an extraordinary comeback from the rear to 5th place in the 2021 Sprint Race. Mercedes driver and the South American nation, where the absolute idol of the number 44 was born: Ayrton Senna. Also for this particular link with Brazil, Hamilton was recently nominated honorary citizendemonstrating a unique affection for the English with this land.

Outside of the honors, the GP scheduled for this weekend in Sao Paulo could prove to be the golden opportunity for Hamilton not only to take his first win of the season – automatically avoiding the risk of ending his first championship without success – but also for give the first affirmation of this 2022 to the Mercedes. A goal that he hopes to realize as well Toto Wolffteam principal of the Brackley house, even more so after the progress of the W13 in the last races between the United States and Mexico.

A hope reaffirmed by the Austrian manager with these words on the eve of the Brazilian GP: “In Mexico we didn’t take advantage of all the opportunities, but we still managed to get some good points thanks to the excellent driving of Lewis, who finished on the podium, and 4th place of Russell. – has explained – it was encouraging to be fighting for the win, demonstrating the progress made since the beginning of the year. Even if we always aim for first place, we must be proud of these improvements and we want to continue like this until the end of the year and until 2023. Brazil kicks off the last double round of the season. Interlagos is an iconic circuit and the scene of many F1 special moments, including Lewis’ spectacular performance last year in the Sprint Race and in the race. We are proud to return to Brazil, as Lewis was made an honorary citizen this week and we have had some fond memories in the past. On paper, it shouldn’t be as good a circuit for us as Mexico, but nonetheless we want to keep the momentum of the last few races. Therefore, we will continue to work hard to hope to be among the protagonists once again ”.