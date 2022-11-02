If not now, when? This Toto must have thought Wolff in the starting grid of the Mexico City Grand Prix, with the two W13s in second and third position. After a winless season, which started disastrously but ended in crescendo, Mercedes seemed to be able to capitalize on the investments and efforts made to grab Ferrari and Red Bull at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Cavallino – even if Mexico represents a somewhat distorted picture of reality – is close in terms of performance, while Red Bull still appears to be indisputable. Wolff is happy with his team’s progress, however. Just as he never stopped putting pressure on the Federation for the infamous TD039 and the issue related to budget capthe team continued to work to get out of the quicksand.

“The trend is positive, we are competitive. I am really proud of the team for what we did over the weekend of the Mexico City Grand Prix. We have experienced many things, the engine technicians have gone beyond the limits, to give us maximum performance. I believe that in the last few races there will be a mix between trying to get the most out of the race and getting the best in 2023“, Commented the Austrian. Mercedes is now -40 behind Ferrari: with a series of favorable results, the second place in the constructors’ championship, unexpected at the beginning of the year, could become a reality. However, finishing second would also mean give up hours in the wind tunnel that Mercedes would have with third place. The Star house, if the ranking remained like this, would have 320 hours of wind tunnel occupation every eight weeks, over 400 hours more than those of Red Bull in the balance of the entire calendar year. These calculations are also part of what Wolff calls “getting the most out of 2023”.