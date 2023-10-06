Wolff remotely

As emerged in recent weeks, the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolffwas forced to postpone some commitments on the track due to a knee surgery, which was necessary to fix a long-standing injury. And so the 51-year-old Viennese manager was unable to be present at the last Japanese Grand Prix and will also have to stay at home for this weekend’s event in Qatar.

For Wolff it is about fourth absence in a race weekend since taking charge at Mercedes, after Brazil 2019 and 2022 and – indeed – Suzuka 2023. In his place on the wall there will be Jerome D’Ambrosio, former Belgian driver, to all intents and purposes the ‘deputy’ team principal of the team, who held a similar role in Formula And in the Venturi team, which had Toto’s wife, Susie, as CEO. However, Wolff will be present remotely in team meetings.

Confirmation from Mercedes

The Anglo-German team made Toto Wolff’s absence official through a spokesperson for the team, who explained how the Austrian manager was advised by doctors not to travel during convalescence.

Lewis Hamilton, however, reassured everyone about Wolff’s closeness to the team: “Toto is present in every meeting. Even if he’s not here in person, he attends every single meeting. For example, he will be with us on Friday morning, he will be at the afternoon meeting and he will be in contact just like we do with the guys in the factory for strategies. He is 100% fully involved, just not physically present in Qatar. I always try to learn from Toto as a businessman, he is always a great support to me.”