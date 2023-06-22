The Difficult Experiences of Mick Schumacher

At the end of two complex seasons at the wheel of the Haas, Mick Schumacher he lost any chance of continuing his adventure as an official Formula 1 driver last winter, when Team Principal Günther Steiner decided to bet on the German Nico Hülkenberg to replace the son of the seven-time world champion. A choice, taken after numerous criticisms directed by the manager from Bolzano to the former member of the Ferrari Academy, which closed a door to the 24-year-old, but at the same time opened another one.

Third Mercedes driver

Without continuing in the role of official driver, Schumacher passed in fact Mercedes as third guide. A move strongly desired by Toto Wolff, Team Principal of the Brackley house, the same one who wanted to underline the qualities of the German today. Already before Spanish Grand Prix, the Austrian manager had praised Schumacher’s work on the simulator, which contributed to the progress of the W14 and the double podium in Barcelona, ​​with Hamilton 2nd ahead of teammate Russell. A commitment much appreciated also by the latter, who were quick to thank Schumacher for his commitment and dedication.

What other teams are missing

Instead, today it is Wolff who praises him, who in any case specified, in a statement reported by motorsportweek.comthat the chance of seeing Schumacher back on track for 2024 is relatively low: “I’m not even sure we can ease a seat for Mick – has explained – because every time we talk good about him, someone feels like saying something bad. But I feel I speak well and praise Mick, which is what I’m doing. It is up to each team to decide its own riders, and I respect the contracts with the teams a lot. Whenever our junior pilot is to be taken, our reserve pilot must also be taken. Even when I was at Williams I also wanted to have my pick. I think teams are missing out on something without him, to be honest. I think he got burned last year. You have to give and provide a different environment to each pilot, e whoever takes it will have a very good driver“.

The will to see him on the track

After last year’s Abu Dhabi GP, the last of the 2022 championship, Schumacher only took to the track at the Pirelli test in Barcelona at the beginning of June, still demonstrating a good pace despite the months spent away from a real single-seater: “It’s great to have a mature and successful Formula 1 driver supporting us Wolff added. in simulation, with its feedback, it’s a huge plus. His nighttime simulator work at some European grands prix helps provide data for Saturday, which is a super bonus for us. If George or Lewis were to get fish poisoning – well, Lewis can’t get fish poisoning, it would be avocado poisoning – then we’d know we had a superman who would drive the car well. As much as I like the situation for the good of the team, I would prefer any day of the week for Mick to sit in the cockpit and actually race“.