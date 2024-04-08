Wolff owls Verstappen? Horner: “I learned not to listen to him”

Ferrari is a real threat to Red Bull

Max Verstappen defined what happened in Melbourne “a hiccup”the Dutchman and Red Bull turned the page at Suzuka in Japan, dominating from the first lap according to Helmut Marko and filling up with records to be signed (in addition to pole position, fastest lap and race victory with a one-two, the 4 fastest pit stops ever).

Toto Wolff has already crowned Max Verstappen world champion for the fourth time in a row – “Whoever is in front is deservedly so. Nobody's going to catch Max this year. His driving and his car are simply spectacularjust look at their tire management” his words – Mercedes certainly does not represent a credible rival for the Verstappen-Red Bull pairing, while Ferrari cradles well-founded ambitions in light of the results obtained so far and the fact that the SF-24 has yet to introduce the first substantial package of updates expected between Miami and Imola.

Christian Hornerin fact, responded to Toto Wolff's statements like this: “It's too early to talk about the championship being over, there are still 20 races to go. Over the years I have learned not to listen to Wolff's words. Verstappen is certainly in excellent shape, which has even improved after the change of athletic trainer. In his stints in the race he managed the tires perfectly and asked about the times that all the riders at the top were setting, not just those following him in second place. He has a veteran's head on shoulders that are still relatively young.”