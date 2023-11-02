Mercedes, Wolff smiles after Mexico

In the last two grand prix the Mercedes seems to have made a leap in quality especially thanks to the new fund introduced in Austin. In terms of race pace, the innovation on the W14 has given the first interesting results, if it is true that Lewis Hamilton in the United States (regardless of the excessive wear) and in Mexico had a constant pace, undoubtedly closer to that of Red Bull.

In Mexico City the fastest lap on the last lap was another sign that Brackley is working in the right direction. However, according to team principal Toto Wolff the Mercedes W14 benefited from the innovations not only on an aerodynamic level but also on the engine.

Wolff’s words

The Austrian wanted to highlight the great work done at Brixworth to improve the performance of the turbo at high altitude, where the air is thinner: “High Performance Powertrains has done a fantastic job over the last few years. The fact that the turbo didn’t breathe well enough has always been our Achilles heel. Now everything is solved, our power unit was like all the others. I couldn’t be prouder of our achievements at Brixworth“.

Then, naturally, the Austrian’s analysis also goes to the new fund, which has solved several problems but cannot be the panacea for all the W14’s ills: “We have seen that it provides more downforce and more handling, in fact the car is a little less complicated. However, the original flaws are there. Lewis told me that the car is still difficult to drive, even though it is faster. But it was important to understand if we were going in the right direction for 2024. It seems so“.