Mercedes ransom mission. After creating an extreme car but a victim of its nature, the Brackley team does not deny the concepts of the W13 but wants to adapt them in the light of what they learned in probably the most difficult season in its history. “We want erase the flaws of the W13 while keeping the good stuff“, thus summarized the team principal Toto Wolff presenting the season to the Mercedes channels.

The Austrian has blind faith in his team and is fully convinced of the validity of his work: “2022 has been a difficult year, but full of teachings. And 2023, I hope, will be proof that we’ve figured out how to fix problems and how to improve the package. Certainly it will be a great challenge, but also a lot of fun. Let’s say that the days we lose are the days our rivals regret more because we learn more. But really, if you’re at the bottom, sometimes you don’t think so and just try to pull yourself out and perform better. I’m sure many years from now we will look back and say that 2022 was a defining year for the team as well, because after eight consecutive world titles, we knew there were going to be tough times. Let’s hope that 2022 was just a parenthesis, and that in 2023 things will be much better“.

“The whole organization in Brixworth, where we make the engines, and also here in Brackley, worked really hard last year. When we realized things weren’t going well, we gave everything we had and never stopped working. And here we are, at the beginning of 2023: I have seen a lot of commitment and energy in the team to launch a car that will eventually be fast and competitive enough to fight at the topWolff added. “The W13 certainly had a lot of features, which we never managed to unlock. We have therefore tried to keep all the advantages of the W13, while addressing the weaknesses. At the end of the season, our car performed very well on some circuits. We still had the famous bouncing and the car never gave good feedback to the riders to allow them to push hard. So, we’ve tried to keep the positives while adding all the learning and improving the package as a whole“.