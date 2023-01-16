Even before the presentations of the single-seaters participating in the 2023 world championship, one of the biggest news that arrived in the first half of January concerned the Williamswho from February 20 will welcome to the team James Vowles how new team principal, replacing the outgoing Jost Capito. A real coup for the house of Grove, which will be directed by the former head of strategies of Mercedesa team in which he contributed to the achievement of eight constructors’ world titles won consecutively from 2014 to 2021 (without forgetting the one conquered in 2009, at the time with Brawn GP).

The English engineer was therefore one of Mercedes’ leading men, becoming its team principal in the rare cases in which Toto Wolff he was not present in the pits (the last one in Brazil, just in 2022). Yet, Wolff himself did not want to hinder Vowles’ departure towards Williams in any way, considering it unfair: “James’ move to Williams is very positive for Formula 1 as a whole, because he is not driven by ego, he is rational and knows what he wants. – explained the Austrian manager to the media – It’s good for the Williams organization and for the direction Formula 1 needs to take, so there are far more benefits to James leaving and becoming team principal than the negatives personally. Of course he will be missed after working closely with him for so many years. Especially the two of us have formed a strong symbiosis and we were battle mates when it came to making tough decisions in the race, and we hardly ever disagreed. James was flying the plane and I was trying to be his partner. It’s definitely a loss personally and professionally, but this is what he deserves, e you can’t stop a person who is trying to reach for the stars. You just have to accept it.”

In conclusion, Wolff also confessed the plan studied by Mercedes in the future against Vowles himself, who could have occupied a role very similar to that of team principal of the Anglo-German house: “I think one of the successes of our team has been to ‘succession planning’ – he added – it is clear that a successful structure cannot be frozen, but it is almost necessary to reinvent oneself while maintaining what is good. With James we always had a very open discussion about where his experience would take him. Strategy was his core business, and then we kept adding responsibilities to his job, and some of that was already a team principal job. So we knew it was going to happen, it could have happened to Mercedes too, and now it happened in another team. James’ departure paves the way for the succession planning that has always been dear to us, and good people will find their way into their careers.”