Following the conclusion of the 2022 F1 season in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago, the sporting world’s attention has focused on Qatar, which hosts the soccer World Cup.

Qatar has been criticized for its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers in the construction of stadiums for the tournament, as well as for its laws against the LGBTQ+ community.

F1 first raced in Qatar last year and will return in 2023 as part of a ten-year deal that will see the number of Grands Prix in the Middle East increase to four per season, joining Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Some action groups have criticized F1 for racing in these countries due to their human rights record, while drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have spoken out about social issues when they raced there.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said that F1 cannot hide from the problems of these countries and that the races in these countries help to shine a spotlight on them, so the Circus could contribute to change.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the field at the start Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I’m always of the opinion that such a big sporting event in a country shines a spotlight on that country,” said Wolff. “I think this can trigger a change, because things can’t be hidden anymore. And that’s the kind of positive effect I think sport can have. Things are being addressed.”

“Is that how we want it to be? No. Is that the kind of cultural standard we have in Europe? Maybe not. Where we go, and with the people I talk to, I see processes and changes. Maybe because we are Formula 1, where we go it can be different, but I see we have an impact.”

“I can’t judge football. I read the newspapers and the headlines. We can only try, where we go, to show our presence, to interact with the leadership and not hide. We can’t do that when we are there.”

Last year, Hamilton wore a Progress Pride rainbow flag helmet for the final three races of the season in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of England’s World Cup match against Wales on Tuesday, Hamilton wrote an Instagram post reading: “Don’t forget #LGBTQrights Qatar!!! Go England.”